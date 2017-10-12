Family has unanswered questions into daughter's death at Terrell Jail

The family of a Terrell County inmate who died while in state custody wants to know what happened to their daughter.

Santana Johnson, 32, died on September 23.

Johnson's mother said her daughter had been in the Terrell County jail for just over a week when she passed away.

She told us she is still seeking answers into how her daughter died.

Details of her death have not been released by authorities, and the Terrell County Sheriff asked the GBI to handle the investigation.

Autopsy results are still pending from the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.

