Thomas Co. residents express concerns over road project

Some Thomas County residents are upset about a road they say is in pretty bad shape.

"I have never seen this road so bad in my life," said Bertha Sharpe, Foxcroft resident.

They live on Foxcroft Drive, a street that up until a year ago was a private road.

The county got a $500,000 grant to pave the road last year, but leaders said there's a lot of time that goes into engineering and planning a federally funded project.

"I was told they got a grant to fix the road but every time we turn around we don't see something done," said Sharpe.

"First of all I was disappointed to hear they have taken that attitude and concerns about the projects," said Mike Stephenson, County Manager.

Folks on Foxcroft Drive in Thomas County said they feel forgotten about.

As they drive down a road filled with numerous potholes every day they just want to see improvements in the works.

When asked if this was a forgotten project, Stephenson responded: "Absolutely not it's a long process."

A long process that began around this time last year when the county received a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant from the state.

"Because it qualified for federal money we were able to move it to the top of the paving list," said Stephenson.

"It's terrible it really is, I've messed up my tires, I've had my axle broken. The potholes, they are just awful," said Cam Clark, Foxcroft resident.

The county put the project out for bid last week but those bids were $250,000 - $500,000 higher than budgeted so it is back to the drawing board.

"Our engineers are going back and revisiting the project and seeing where we can reduce some of the cost. Unfortunately, some of the costs is because of the federal regulations it has to be built and designed a certain way," said Stephenson.



"I wish they would come out here and do something to it, it doesn't make sense this road is this bad," said Sharpe.

"We still have a great deal of work to do and I wouldn't want to try to give them a date and us not meet that date. We're gonna take as long as it takes to work through the process and do it the right way," said Stephenson.

