Bainbridge Memorial Hospital narrows down CEO search

The Board Authority for Bainbridge Memorial Hospital are searching for a new CEO.

This comes after the decision was made in April not to renew then-CEO Billy Walker's contract.

Authority members say they have narrowed down the field to several candidates: David Cope from Tennessee, Clay Jones from Georgia and Jim Lambert from Arkansas

Authority Chairperson Glennie Bench said they have seen the hospital improve so much within the past year and they hope this new leadership continue those improvements.

"We wanted to look for someone who would set the stage for what comes next in our hospital's life and for our community and we wanted someone particularly that had a strong operational background, a strong strategic thinker, someone with good leadership skills," said Bench.



Each candidate spent a full day in Bainbridge talking to different physicians, the interim CEO, City and county leaders as well as Hospital staff and Authority members.

They hope to have a decision by Thanksgiving.

