Most Wanted: Ronnell Tidwell

Ronnell Tidwell is wanted for two different murder cases (Source: Dougherty County Jail)

Albany police are searching for a third suspect in two separate murder cases.

Ronnell Tidwell, 39, is wanted for the October 2014 murder of Jessica Bryant.

She was in the head at her Cleveland Avenue home while holding her infant child.

He's also wanted in connection to the 2015 murder of Jimmy Jackson.

Dewayne Anderson and Zackteria White have been arrested.

Tidwell is believed to be out of state and the US Marshals are searching for him.

If you know where he's hiding, call CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.

