VSU prepares for open house event

More than 2,000 people are registered for the 2017-2018 open house at Valdosta State University.

Open house will take place this Saturday, October the 14th.

The event is to introduce people to VSU culture who are on the fence about attending.

The university's academic and student support organizations will be available to answer any questions prospective students may have.

Director of Admissions Ryan Hogan said this event will also allow prospective students to connect with current students to hear first hand, what it's like to be in VSU blazer.

"Our community really needs to experience coming to see us like a school that you've never heard of before, there's some really new and exciting things happening at Valdosta State," said Hogan.

People are encouraged to arrive early.

This will assist with parking and finding the correct location.

