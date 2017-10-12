2017 Affordable Housing Summit in Valdosta

Affordable housing will be one of the many topics covered during the summit on Saturday. (Source: WALB)

The 2017 Affordable Housing Summit will kick off this Saturday at the Mildred M. Hunter Community Center in Valdosta.

This is the second year for the program.

It offers affordable housing and homeless prevention resources.

There is also a chance for community members to meet their city representatives.

Neighborhood Development Direct Vanessa Flucas said the summit will also cater to adult budgeting, heir property, fair housing and applying for habitat homes.

"Knowledge is power. You may not need the certain service or the information that is given, but you may have a family member or you may have a friend, you may know someone in your community that may need that service and you can direct them back to us," said Flucas.

A town hall meeting will also take place later in the day.

The event is expected to go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The summit will be held at 509 South Fry Street.

