Tips for running the trail Saturday at the Buddy Check 10K

Even if you have never run outside on a trail before, you have a chance to experience nature, get your exercise and help fight breast cancer!

Chehaw Park is the scene for Saturday's 3rd annual WALB Buddy Check 10K Trail Run!

Participants will be able to walk a one-mile path, a 5K or the full 10K through the woods.

Running a trail is a lot different than running on pavement!

"I have seen turtles, snakes, you will get a deer come across your path, so just be careful and watch your step. And, also there are stumps, limbs, anything can fall on the trail at any point so you do need to be careful and watch your steps," said Bruce Austin, the race organizer and WALB's Sales Manager.

And, Austin warns participants not to venture off the trail, in case you happen to come across a critter or other hazard.

Runners and walkers need to hydrate well before coming out Saturday and consider carrying water with you.

