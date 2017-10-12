No one hurt in early morning Worth Co. house fire

No one hurt in Worth County Fire (Source: WALB)

Investigators are looking into what caused an early morning house fire in Worth County.

Firefighters arrived at this home on the 2000 block of Highway 82 West a little after 7:30 Thursday morning.

It took crews about 12 minutes to get the fire under control.

Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen area.

Everett Parks said his two sons live at the home but were not there at the time of the fire.

"Oh, I'm tickled to death about that. As long as nobody got hurt. That's the main thing," he said.

Firefighters said the house is a total loss.

