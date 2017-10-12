No one hurt in early morning Worth Co. house fire

Lee County Middle School West students are working to save the school system money and save the environment.More >>
Albany State University students are weighing in about new changes to some of their academic programs.More >>
The family of a Terrell County inmate who died while in state custody wants to know what happened to their daughter.More >>
Election offices around Georgia are preparing for early voting that begins Monday morning. Supervisor of elections staff said this is a way you can save time and cut the lines.More >>
Some Thomas County residents are upset about a road they say is in pretty bad shape. "I have never seen this road so bad in my life," said Bertha Sharpe, Foxcroft resident. They live on Foxcroft Drive, a street that up until a year ago was a private road.More >>
