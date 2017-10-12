Parts of downtown roads to close for ASU homecoming parade

ASU's homecoming parade draws thousands to the streets of downtown Albany. (Source: WALB)

Here are the roads that will be closed during ASU's homecoming parade. (Source: Google Maps)

On Saturday, Albany State University's homecoming will be in full swing.

Ahead of the homecoming game at 2 p.m., there will be a parade through downtown.

Pine Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Front Street to Byron Road.

North Jefferson will also be closed between Broad and Flint Avenues from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Detour routes will use the following roads: Oglethorpe Boulevard, Monroe Street, Broad Avenue, Harding Street, Flint Avenue, and Madison Street.

Other streets may close briefly as the parade moves through downtown.

