Man charged with murder after death of missing Coffee Co. man

Investigators have charged a man with murder after he was arrested in connection to the death of a missing Coffee County man.

Joshua Parrott, 27, is charged with aggravated assault, murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection to the death of Joseph Dewayne Gaskin, 56.

Officials said Parrott was with Gaskin when he went missing in September. Gaskin was found dead Saturday in a wooded area off of Wendell Sears Road in Douglas.

Parrott was arrested Tuesday for theft by taking charges in an unrelated case with other charges pending at the Coffee County Sheriff's Office.

The Douglas Police Department and Coffee County Sheriff's Office have been working together on the case.

Officials are still working to determine a motive.

