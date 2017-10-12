'Terror in the Wild' offers both tricks and treats

The event includes 8 different attractions and scare zones (Source: WALB)

The park also offers all kinds of treats (Source: WALB)

"Terror in the Wild" includes nearly 100 actors (Source: WALB)

Those looking for a scare may want to head to Wild Adventures Theme Park. The park’s “Terror in the Wild” is currently taking place.

“It’s spooky, it’s scary, and it’s South Georgia’s biggest Halloween attraction,” said Wild Adventures Public Relations Manager Adam Floyd.

On Friday and Saturday nights until October 28th, the park includes all sorts of tricks and treats.

Guests can feel the thrills of eight different attractions and scare zones.

According to the park, nearly 100 park employees participate as scare actors.

For those not looking to get too scared, the park offers a Kid-O-Ween which begins at 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

“It’s the sillier side of Halloween and that’s for the families and kids,” said Floyd.

The planning for “Terror in the Wild” begins in February and takes around a month to create the decorations and scare zones.

Those who work up an appetite can enjoy some seasonal menu items including chili in a sourdough bread bowl, pumpkin pie, and candied bacon.

