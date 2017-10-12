Albany shooting victim identified

Dougherty County police have identified the victim of an overnight shooting in Albany. (Source: WALB)

Investigators said the victim is Riley Harrell, 57.

Officials are still looking for the gunman who shot a Harrell in the neck.

Investigators said around 2:30 a.m. someone knocked on the door of a home in the 800 block of Westview Drive.

Harrell said the man was looking for someone who wasn't at the home.

At some point, the gunman shot Harrell twice in the neck. The victim managed to return fire but his shooter took off.

Harrell was taken to Phoebe with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and WALB News 10 will bring you any updates as we get them.

