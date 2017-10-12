1 injured after shooting on Westview Drive

Right now Dougherty County Police are looking for a gunman who shot a man in the neck.

Investigators said around 2:30 a.m. someone knocked on the door of a home in the 800 block of Westview Drive.

The victim said the man was looking for someone who wasn't at the home.

At some point, the gunman shot the man twice in the neck. The victim managed to return fire but his shooter took off.

The victim was taken to Phoebe with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and WALB News 10 will have more on Today in Georgia at 5 a.m.

