Albany restaurant to rake in thousands from ASU's homecoming

Most businesses in Albany are gearing up for Albany State University's big homecoming weekend that traditionally brings in the largest number of visitors each year.

Staff at Sonny's BBQ restaurant prepared to serve up mouth-watering ribs to thousands of hungry visitors who are in town to cheer on the Golden Rams.

"It warms my heart to see that the community rallies around Albany State University," said Catering Manager David Milliner.

The '97 grad said feeding dozens of classmates and alumni is his way of showing pride for his HBCU.

"Anything that we can do to further the education of our young people in this area, we want to do it," explained Milliner.

Tuesday, his staff teamed up with the Albany Chamber of Commerce to celebrate homecoming week with a networking event on campus.

The restaurant is expected to rake in $50,000 from this week alone.

With about 26,000 expected to trickle in over the coming days, that's to three to four million dollars for the city of Albany.

"We really want to get our food out and put it in the hands of so many others who may not have had a chance to taste it," said Milliner.

Visitors who stop by can expect to chow down on the perfect tailgate food.

"We stocked up on our supplies," explained Restaurant Manager Toni Doss. BBQ chicken and baked beans are just a few items on the menu.

"I expect us to be packed by this weekend," Doss remarked, just in time for the big game on Saturday.

Sonny's BBQ will be offering special deals for ASU alumni and current students.

