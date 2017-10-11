Lee Co. commissioner: There is a need for another hospital

Lee County commissioners said that choice and competition are the reasons there is a need for another hospital in South Georgia.

Dougherty County Commissioners impact study on the proposed Lee County hospital, released Monday, found there was not a need for another hospital and the proposed hospital would negatively impact Dougherty County.

Lee County Commissioner Billy Mathis researched Dougherty County's study. Mathis said Wednesday night that the report has no specifics and is filled with generalities.

Mathis said the proposed Lee County Hospital is needed to provide the choice of health care options.

"If you look at Dougherty County's argument, it's all about money. If you look at our argument, it's about quality health care and choice. That's what we want for all the citizens of Southwest Georgia," said Mathis.

Mathis pointed out South Georgia's insurance and health care costs are among the highest in the nation, saying it's because of a lack of competition.

WALB News 10 contacted Dougherty County Commissioner Chris Cohilas Wednesday night, and he did not have time to respond but said he wants to Thursday.

