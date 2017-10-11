Phoebe gets prestigious 'baby-friendly' distinction

The hospital will have a site visit survey every five years. (Source: WALB)

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is the first hospital in South Georgia to get awarded a 'baby-friendly' designation from a company launched by the World Health Organization.

The milestone was the result of many changes the hospital has made to improve the quality of care given to mothers and their babies over the past five years.

For instance, hospital staff provides more information on breastfeeding and breast milk substitutes.

Other changes include allowing the baby to stay in the room with their mom 24 hours a day.

Patients told staff that it makes their bonding experience with their child more special.

"Being able to have more time with their babies they felt more informed about what was going on with their care for themselves as well with their babies. Those that were choosing to breastfeed felt like they were much more successful because of the changes in practice," said Phoebe Nurse Navigator Jennifer Heleski.

For Phoebe to keep the 'baby-friendly' designation, staff will need to stay updated on the best practices and standards for moms and babies.

