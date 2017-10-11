City, county departments to move into historic Leesburg train depot

Crews are working on the interior framing of the train depot. (Source: WALB)

A historic Leesburg building will soon be the headquarters for a number of city and county departments.

Staff with the Development Authority and Chamber of Commerce will be moving into the train depot in a few months.

Crews with 4th Street Design and Construction broke ground on renovating the historic depot last month.

It will also house a visitor's center, a meeting area, and a museum.

The changes will not only preserve the history of the depot but allow city and county department heads to work more closely together.

"I found that, that's the only way our historic buildings can survive if they're put in use," said 4th Street Design & Construction Owner Lisa Eldrige.

"Try to work as a team in making everything happen so it's working out real well I think between public works, and the police and the sheriff's department. We work real good together," explained Leesburg City Manager Bob Alexander.

Here is a list of departments that have recently relocated:

Lee County Utilities Authority recently moved from 105 Main Street to 905 US Highway 19 South

Lee County Parks and Recreation Department temporarily moved into the old Utilities Authority location at 105 Main Street. It will move into the Chamber of Commerce’s offices, currently located at 100 Starksville Avenue North after the Chamber moves to its new location next year

Lee County Code Enforcement Department moved from the 102 Starksville Avenue North location to the Environmental Health building, located next door, at 110 Starksville Avenue North.

The historic train depot is expected to be ready by early next year.

