Police search for armed suspect in Cordele robbery

Police are searching for an armed robber after a man shot a clerk at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Cordele. (Source: WALB)

Police are searching for the person who shot a clerk and robbed a Cordele store Wednesday night.

O'Reilly Auto Parts in the 1000 block of East 16th Avenue was robbed around 7:45 p.m. by a man police described as a tall black male wearing a blue hoodie.

According to police, the clerk was shot but the wound is thought to be a non-life threatening injury.

Cordele police said that an unknown amount of cash was stolen.

Police are still searching for the robber and said he headed west on 16th Avenue towards Farmers Home Furniture.

Anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle in the area or has any information on the robber is asked to contact the Cordele Police Department.

