1 shot in Cordele armed robbery

A clerk was shot when the O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Cordele was robbed Wednesday night according to police.

Detective Ketorie Sales with the Cordele Police Department said that at least one person robbed the store at gunpoint.

The call came in around 7:45 p.m.

Police are still on the scene at the store located in the 1000 block of East 16th Street.

There has been no word on suspects or the condition of the clerk at this time.

This is a developing story and WALB will update the information as details come in.

