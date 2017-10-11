1 person charged in Ashburn standoff false alarm

One person was taken into custody and charged after a SWAT standoff late Monday night in Ashburn.

According to Ashburn Police Captain Richard Purvis, Sean Abney was booked into the Turner County Jail and charged with misuse of 911 and false report of a crime.

Purvis said that the 911 caller reported a double homicide on East College Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Monday. Then the caller said he was going to commit another murder.

Ashburn police arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter. Officials then tried to call the number back that was used to contact 911 according to Purvis.

Purvis said that when they couldn't reach the caller, the tri-county SWAT team was deployed.

Police say Abney came out of the house on his own and said he was getting something to drink.

According to Purvis, a specialized team then entered the house with a search warrant and detained three people, including Abney, for questioning.

Police then worked with the GBI and the Turner County Sheriff's Office to do a voice analysis on the 911 call and determined it was Abney on the phone.

