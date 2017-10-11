WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/10/17): DWS' Jones is back at it again

Deerfield-Windsor's Garrett Jones already has one Albany-area player of the week this season.

For the senior running back, one wasn't enough, he needed two.

Jones gashed the Tiftarea defense Friday night for 250 yards and 4 touchdowns.

His performance led the Knights to a 35-20 victory in what was the High school football game of the week.

A primetime performance from a primetime performer.

And he did it on the road with just 23 carries.

Jones is the first player this season to win two player of the week awards.

"Winning a second one really shows hard work pays off," said Jones. "Great to get a first one but now I got a second one. It means a lot. Want to go out there, work hard again, get a third one possibly."

The Knights are in the drivers seat to win Region 3AAA.

They host Valwood Friday night and will need another big performance out of Jones to squeeze out a win.

