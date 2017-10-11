FEMA funds help Georgians recover after Tropical Storm Irma

FEMA has approved more than $15 million in federal funding in the wake of Tropical Storm Irma. (Source: FEMA)

Irma left behind damage across the state last month and the money is for residents affected by the storm.

The state and FEMA have approved nearly $9.8 million in Individuals and Households Program grants to help survivors with critical needs, temporary rental assistance, and uninsured or underinsured damage to their homes and personal property as a result of Irma. This includes:

Nearly $4.4 million dollars are going to temporary rental assistance.

$2.4 million dollars are going to housing repair assistance.

Nearly $3 million is going to critical needs.

75 percent of the funds are from FEMA, while GEMA provides nearly 25 percent.

FEMA also approved Small Business Administration disaster loans for residents in seven counties, including Coffee County. Residents there have until November 14 to apply for those loans.

FEMA is also looking for people to work in disaster recovery, interested applicants can visit the Georgia Department of Labor's website.

