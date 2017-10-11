Fitzgerald community prepares for Halloween Blast

The event will feature games, candy and more (Source: WALB)

A zombie run will be held during the event (Source: WALB)

Get your spooky costumes ready!

Halloween is right around the corner and people in Fitzgerald are preparing to celebrate.

The Fitzgerald-Ben Hill County Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to its annual Halloween Blast.

The event features games, a costume contest and, of course, candy.

The Junior Board of the Arts Council will also be hosting a Zombie Run.

Chamber events team member Becky Gay said the bash is a great way to allow young people to give back to their community.

"We want to keep our students involved in whats going on in our community to make them feel they belong," Gay said. "It gives them a chance to give back and they feel empowered when they see that they're making a difference in their community."

The event will be held on the Thursday before Halloween, October 26th, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

