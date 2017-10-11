Man sentenced to 25 years in East Albany bar shooting

Eugene Grant III, who was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in September, was sentenced to 20 years for the voluntary manslaughter charge and 5 years for possession of a firearm by convicted felon. (Source: WALB)

A man convicted in a 2016 shooting death at Applejaxx Sports Bar was sentenced to 25 years Wednesday.

Eugene Grant III, who was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in September, was sentenced to 20 years for the voluntary manslaughter charge and 5 years for possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Tony Carter, 40, was shot to death outside the Applejaxx Sports Bar on East Broad Avenue in March of 2016.

Grant’s lawyer contended that Grant only shot in self-defense, and asked for a one to 20-year sentence.

