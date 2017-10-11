Moultrie PD search for Subway robber

Moultrie Police are searching for a man who robbed a Subway in the downtown area Tuesday night. (Source:WALB)

Investigators said this happened around 7 p.m.

Police said the robber was wearing a hooded jacket and passed a note to an employee demanding money.

The Subway is located on the 100 block of Central Avenue.

Police aren't sure if the man actually had a weapon, but they said he threatened the cashier.

Police are asking anyone with information in the case to call (229) 890-5449.

