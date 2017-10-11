Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office to create victim assistance position

Sheriff Billy Hancock said this means the one or two employees hired will do whatever they can to make the healing process easier for crime victims. (Source: WALB)

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office will soon have a new employee on staff that is completely dedicated to helping crime victims.

CCSO received a $120,000 grant to create one or two victim's assistance positions.

That grant includes a minor cash match from local tax payers.

Sheriff Billy Hancock said this means the one or two employees hired will do whatever they can to make the healing process easier for crime victims.

"If somebody broke in their home and stole their medication, or if somebody broke in their home and stole their items, we're going to be able to look at, a little bit further than, 'hey we're here to take a report, we're here to solve your crime,'" said Sheriff Hancock. "We're now going to address some of the things that come after that."

The grant is renewable for the next three years, and after that the Crisp County Sheriff's Office will assess if it wants to include the positions in its yearly budget.

