Old WALB tapes find new home at UGA Media Archive Center

For over 20 years, the organization has collected audio clips, videos and films that focus on Georgia's history. (Source: Walter J. Brown Media Archives)

WALB donated over 100 tapes to the Walter J. Brown Media Archives in Athens on Wednesday.

They even have home movies from residents across the state.

Chris Lott works at the facility as a library associate. He said that news film is very rare since many TV stations reused tapes until they switched to digital copies.

"But what we do like about news film is it's sort of a slice of life, you know of every day, and of what's happening in the political sphere and it's just a nice document of what's been happening across time," said Lott.

The Media Archives Center is open to the public.

There you can watch everything from Peabody Award submissions to coverage of the Albany Movement in 1961 that was also donated by WALB.

