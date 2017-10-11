CAC prepares to move into new building

Pictures and toys for children wait to put away in its proper place at the new location. (Source: WALB)

The Children's Advocacy Center in Lowndes County is in the final stages of a big move.

By the end of the week, the CAC will be all settled into its new location at the intersection of Stafford Wright Road and Skipper Bridge Road.

The CAC has been around for 20 years providing free services for children that may be victims of physical or sexual abuse.

Those services range from the forensic interview to counseling for the child and parent who is not the offender.

Board Chair Carla Williams said after all these years, they simply ran out of space at the current location on Moore Street.

“We are so excited about having this growth spurt and we're glad that we have this new facility where we can hold the current staff and we're going to continue to grow,” said Williams.

The new building was made possible by the Community Development Block Grant.

