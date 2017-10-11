Crisp Co. EMA to create long-term emergency mitigation plan

EMA Director Sheriff Billy Hancock said a GEMA grant will pay for a 5-year plan that the EMA will put together. (Source: WALB)

One South Georgia County will soon begin developing a long-term plan to protect its people from natural disasters and emergencies.

A grant from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency will make that happen for Crisp County citizens.

Whether it's cutting down trees in one area or putting up a levee, the Crisp County Emergency Management Agency will soon use a $30,000 emergency mitigation grant to keep people safe.

EMA Director Sheriff Billy Hancock said the funding will pay for a 5-year plan that the EMA will put together.

According to Sheriff Hancock, it's a chance for the county to get ahead of the game in case disaster strikes.

"We'll rate everything that happens here, from earthquakes to tornadoes, to ice storms," he said. "Which one is going to be the most prevalent for us, and how do we address each one of those, and from this plan, we'll narrow it out to what needs to be done to make it 100 percent safe for our citizens."

Sheriff Hancock said his agency has already begun working on the 5-year plan.

