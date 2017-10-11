Max Beverly running for fourth term on Thomasville city council

Max Beverly is running for his fourth term on the Thomasville City Council. Beverly said there is still unfinished business that he wants to be a part of, before leaving the council. (Source: WALB)

Beverly said there is still unfinished business that he wants to be a part of, before leaving the council.

During his 12 years of service, Beverly said he has seen projects like the new downtown amphitheater help to add economic growth.

He said the city is strong financially.

"When I travel around the state, in many cases Thomasville is looked at as the gold standard. We are able to do what we do with good utility rates, no property tax and something that I think gets little publicity but is really incredible is we have a fully funded pension plan," said Beverly, Councilmember District 2, Post 2.

Beverly said he would like to see continued economic growth, bringing in young adults to the area.

Beverly is the incumbent running against David Hufstetler.

Below is a full list of all the candidates running in the City of Thomasville:

City Council District 1, Post 2

Greg Hobbs (I)

City Council District 2, Post 2

Max Beverly (I)

David Hufstetler

City Council At-Large

Don Sims (I)

Todd Edward Mobley

Matt Kirkley

