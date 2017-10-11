Students honor veterans with American Flag pictograph

Rachel Johnson is one of the teachers who helped come up with the idea. (Source: WALB)

Students and faculty at one South Georgia Elementary School are trying to put smiles on the faces of United States Veterans.

On Wednesday students at Lincoln Elementary Magnet School lined the school courtyard wearing red, white and blue.

Administrators instructed the grade levels to wear different colors. Then, teachers lined the students up to form an American Flag.

Media center instructors photographed the moment.

It will be turned into a postcard for veterans that come to the school on Veteran's Day next month.

Rachel Johnson is one of the teachers who came up with the idea.

She said it's a fun way to get students to learn about the sacrifice our military men and women make.

"It teaches them that when they are experiencing the freedoms that we have to come to school, freedom of speech, all of the different rights we have, we are thankful to the veterans for their sacrifice," said Johnson.

Johnson's husband is currently serving in Afghanistan with the National Guard.

The school's Veteran's Day celebration will be on November 9th.

