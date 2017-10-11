Tickets go on sale for the CAC Cook and Care Fundraiser

The Children's Advocacy Center of Lowndes County prepares for its fifth annual Cook and Care Fundraiser. (Source: WALB)

The Child Advocacy Center of Lowndes County has kicked off its 5th annual Cook and Care Fundraiser.

The event will be held on Monday, November 13, giving community members plenty of time to purchase their tickets.

The Cook and Care event will have several restaurants that will participate in a mystery cook-off.

Each restaurant is given an assortment of ingredients and will have to come up with a dish on the spot.

Dishes will be judged and of course, community members will be allowed to eat each dish prepared said Executive Director Ashley Lindsay.

“We are just very blessed and lucky that we have the community support that we do from these fundraisers, to come out and have a good time and to support the center,” said Lindsay.

The CAC provides free services for children that may be victims of physical or sexual abuse.

Those services range from the forensic interview to counseling for the child and parent who is not the offender.

This fundraiser will continue to provide community members with these services.

Tickets are $25.

For ticket information or purchases call Ashley Lindsay at (229) 245-5362 or (229) 740-1991.

