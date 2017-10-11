GSP troopers participate in simulator training

When you think of GSP troopers their work keeping us safe on the roads might come to mind but there is a lot more to their job than just traffic. (Source: WALB)

"The way you practice and the way you work is hopefully the way if you are ever in those situations that's how you will perform. We are accountable for our actions, everything we do has to be reasonable and justifiable," said Singletary (Source: WALB)

Some troopers in South Georgia are taking a break from the roads, into the classroom for one on one training (Source: WALB)

Some troopers in South Georgia are taking a break from the roads and stepping into the classroom for one on one training

One of the state's new simulators is at Post 12 in Thomasville this week training Georgia State Patrol troopers from across the South Georgia area.

"There is nothing routine about it, every situation is different," said Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Craig Singletary

It's very realistic, to the troopers they feel like they are in a real-life situation.

It's important to know these troopers are not being trained on firearms but for all of the tools in their belt.

Knowing what they should use and why, sometimes the most powerful tool being their voice.

Two new training simulators are making rounds across the state training troopers with the GSP.

"The way you practice and the way you work is hopefully the way if you are ever in those situations that's how you will perform. We are accountable for our actions, everything we do has to be reasonable and justifiable," said Singletary

When you think of GSP troopers their work keeping us safe on the roads might come to mind, but there is a lot more to their job than just traffic.

RELATED

GSP still working through trooper shortage

"You can have that training and give the officer okay under this scenario under this stress we are putting you in in this simulation training, okay this is how I would do this," said Singletary.

Domestic calls, distress calls, active shooter situations, GSP troopers have to be ready for anything.

"Another facet of our department is being an aiding agency. In rural Georgia, we all work together, all our agencies depend on each other, " said Singletary.

After all, there is no such thing as being too prepared.

This training, real or not, is giving these troopers a hands-on lesson that could prepare them for their next call.

"I want to be able to provide a guidance think about this next time. If you encountered this could you have done this," said Singletary

This simulator will be in Thomasville for the rest of the week. Several troopers from the Albany area came down for training.

They do this twice a year at each different stop.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!