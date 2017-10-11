BPS offering free smoke alarms for Fire Prevention Week

If you live in Bainbridge and need a smoke alarm, the Bainbridge Public Safety wants to help you. (Source: WALB)

If you're a resident of the city of Bainbridge and your home doesn't have a smoke alarm, Bainbridge Public Safety has a solution.

As part of National Fire Prevention Week, you can stop and pick up a free smoke alarm at the agency's headquarters.

If you don't know how to install it, someone will come to your home and install it for you.

The alarms are free of charge thanks to a donation from the American Red Cross.

Stop by the office at 510 E. Louise St. or call the office at (229) 248-2038.

