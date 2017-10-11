Firefighters grow mustaches, raise money for kids affect by fires

Lieutenant Joey Rogers (far right) and other participating firefighters. (Source: WALB)

Albany firefighters grow mustaches to raise money for kids affected by fires. (Source: WALB)

Albany Firefighters are giving their razors a break this month.

They're growing mustaches for a good cause!

Since the beginning of October, firefighters have been raising money to purchase Christmas gifts for kids affected by fires.

Every firefighter who grows a mustache donates $1 at the beginning of every shift.

The firefighters who aren't growing mustaches donate $2 every shift.

"We just don't want kids to go without. That's our ultimate goal," said AFD Lt. Joey Rogers. "We want to make sure that we have something for them to let them know the members of the fire department care about them. It's not about coming to put out the fires, it's basically about helping them rebuild their lives."

Firefighters raised $300 last year.

They hope to double that this year.

The challenge will go on until November 22nd.

