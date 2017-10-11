Albany firefighters hold annual kids fire safety program

Albany Firefighters put on a show for elementary school kids Wednesday morning to teach students the importance of having an escape plan during a fire.

Second graders from Dougherty County Schools came to the Albany Civic Center to watch the Albany Fire Department's Annual Kids Fire Safety Program.

This year's theme was 'Two Ways Out.'

Albany Fire Deputy Chief Sebon Burns said kids should always have two ways out of every room in the house in case of a fire.

He added that these programs are not only educational for the young children.

"This program has been going on for over 20 years. We know at least four known cases where some of the lessons learned at this show have saved some lives. That's a good thing. The kids hear enough, they take this message home to the parents, and it helps out around the house," said Chief Burns.

Unbreakable Bloodline played a song about fire safety for this kids.

Chief Burns said this is the largest program in the state and second largest in the nation.

