Helping South Georgia women navigate breast cancer screens

Getting screened for breast cancer can be as much fun as getting a tooth pulled.

But, it's a critical test for women, and there's a group taking South Georgia women by the hand, guiding them toward better health choices.

Beverly Nembhard is part of that group. She is a Senior Program Coordinator for The Cancer Coalition of South Georgia, a division of Horizons Community Solutions of Southwest Georgia.

"I am a health navigator that helps patients that are uninsured get their preventative cancer screenings done," said Nembhard.

She is one of three health navigators at the Cancer Coalition of South Georgia.

The 15-year-old organization is in a new location on the Phoebe North campus off of Palmyra Road in Albany.

But, most clients don't have to travel here.

Much of the work is done on the phone.

"Primarily, our navigators are on the phone all day talking to patients, the clinics, getting appointments scheduled, and making sure the women are ready to get that procedure done. If they need any assistance, like cash to pay for a van to carry them or gas in their car, we do provide that," said Jennifer Johnston, Horizon's Interim CEO.

Nembhard said they find women that need help paying for a mammogram with the help of their partners.

Some of the largest include South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. But, anyone needing help paying for the screening can call them directly at (229) 352-9100.

"When those women are due for a mammogram, sometimes they don't have the means to pay for that, and so in that we are able to navigate the women through the process, get them appointments, and make sure their mammograms are covered," said Johnston.

The Cancer Coalition is simplifying a process and saving lives.

"A lot of what we do is help people overcome the barriers, whether they are afraid, they don't know how to get there, or they don't know what to do, period," said Nembhard.

Saturday is WALB's third annual Buddy Check Check 10-K fundraiser.

The station's goal is to raise $10,000 for the Cancer Coalition. Every penny will be used to provide mammograms for women who otherwise couldn't afford one. Nembard estimates that will pay for 100 mammograms.

