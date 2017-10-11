Valdosta leaders help educate voters with 'Meet the Candidates'

Candidates set up booths for community members to come by and hear the issues each politician plans to stand for or against. (Source: WALB)

Community members are ready to take to the polls in Valdosta, but first, community leaders are going the extra mile to make sure voters are well informed.

President of the Valdosta Board of Realtors Rej Joyner said their goal is to have several 'Meet the Candidates' events to help educate the community.

"It’s obvious that an educated community, is the community that needs to show up in November at the polls," said Joyner.

Many community members filed into city hall Tuesday night to attend "Meet the Candidates" event.

The event was just one of many to get people familiar with politicians whose names will appear on November's ballots.

The purpose of the event is to not only introduce the community to those who want to represent them but to help educate them on the issues and views they support.

“As many as the citizens that can come and meet these candidates and find out where these candidates stand, to become educated themselves in the process, the better,” explained Joyner.

Joyner said that more times than not, this is referred to as an 'off-year' election. But he says that there is no such thing and that all elections are important.

“The biggest decisions we're going to have to deal with over the next few years are the decisions that will be made by the people who are on the ballot this November,” said Joyner.

Joyner said the best part about these events is the accessibility.

“These, you can just walk in, walk right up to a candidate, shake their hand and have a little conversation with them,” explained Joyner.

The overall message remains the same, know who and what you're voting for.

“Make it a point to be here, to be an educated voter, not someone who is just going to punch that hole next to a D or an R, know what you're voting for,” said Joyner.

To find out when and where the next "Meet the Candidates" event will be, check the city of Valdosta website for those listings.

