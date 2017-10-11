Albany elementary students join ASU for homecoming pep rally

The theme for homecoming is 'There's No Place Like Home.' (Source: WALB)

Organizers said they started the initiative to get students interested in Albany State at an early age. (Source: WALB)

ASU held a pep rally at an Albany elementary school on Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

Students at Morningside Elementary celebrated a 25-year tradition with Albany State University on Wednesday.

The Rams threw a pep rally at the school ahead of this weekend's homecoming game.

Morningside is a 'partner in excellence' with ASU.

Organizers said they started the initiative to get students interested in Albany State at an early age.

The theme for homecoming is 'There's No Place Like Home,' and organizers said that starts by fostering relationships with the community.

"In order to make home special, sometimes we have to go to our potential students and share the blue and gold spirit as we kick off our homecoming week and prepare to beat up on Morehouse Tigers," said ASU Executive Director Male's Mentors Antonio Leroy.

Leroy is asking everyone to come out to support ASU on Saturday. The game will be at the Rams Den Stadium and will start at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!