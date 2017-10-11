3 arrested for 10 Albany entering auto cases

Three men were arrested after 10 cars were broken into at Albany apartment complexes Monday night.

Charles Edward Reed, 19, Zacobe Alexzae Ford, 19, and Matthew Antonio Stewart, 17, were all charged with entering auto after a string of break-ins.

Police said the three men broke into 10 cars in two different apartment complexes on North Westover Boulevard and stole thousands of dollars worth of items.

A witness saw what was happening and called the police.

The men were taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said these three men are also suspects in an entering autos investigation in Lee County.

