Flexing the heart muscles: A South GA proposal goes viral

One South Georgia couple has won the hearts of thousands on social media with a unique engagement.

Dana Kirkland turned 25 on Saturday. Her plan was to work out at the gym with her boyfriend Chaz Zenga, who is a Crossfit coach, and celebrate with friends after.

What she didn't realize was that Chaz, who she's been with for a year and a half, had some slightly different plans.

Chaz conspired with another coach at their gym, 229 Crossfit, to use him and Dana as an example for the partner stretch.

While Dana was distracted, the coach, Zach Hood, passed off the box and Chaz was able to propose.

Dana posted the video on Facebook, and it took off.

Now, just four days later, it's been viewed over 10 million times and shared over 10,000 times.

Join us in congratulating Dana and Chaz online on the WALB Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!