ASU president gets approval to drop 15 degree programs

A request made by Albany State University to drop 15 degree programs was approved by the Board of Regents for the University Systems of Georgia.

The request came during the two-day meeting of the Board of Regents in Macon at Middle Georgia State University. The meeting wrapped up at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the agenda, ASU's President, Art Dunning, requested to terminate the degree programs, effective Wednesday, in response to a comprehensive study of the programs that came out of deliberations during the consolidation with Darton State College.

MORE: ASU President Art Dunning to retire

The summary of the request read that dropping these programs would allow the administration to revise records, reflect what's currently offered in the programs, and allow the administration to align program inventory ahead of a SACA-COC (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges) review.

The request stated that students were not enrolled in the programs and that dropping the programs would not have an adverse impact on the faculty.

These were the programs recommended:

Associate of Applied Science in Psychiatric Technology

Associate of Science in Cancer Registry Management

Associate of Science in Cardiovascular Technology

Associate of Science in Human Services Technology

Associate of Science in Polysomnographic Technology

Bachelor of Arts with a major in Spanish Language and Literature

Bachelor of Arts with a major in Art

Bachelor of Arts with a major in Music

Bachelor of Music Education

Bachelor of Science with a major in Teaching Field – Health & Physical Education

Bachelor of Science with a major in Teaching Field – Science

Master of Education with a major in Teaching Field – Music

Master of Education with a major in Teaching Field – English

Master of Education with a major in Teaching Field – Mathematics

Master of Education with a major in Teaching Feld – Health & Physical Education

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!