Victim identified after wreck on Moultrie Road

One person has died after a single-vehicle wreck on Moultrie Road in Dougherty County.

Around 7:30 a.m., James Richard Chad Hett, 39, was traveling toward Moultrie in a truck when it left the road and hit a tree.

The Dougherty County Police Department responded and is investigating the accident.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Traffic was not impacted.

