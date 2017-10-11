1 dead after wreck on Moultrie Road

The Dougherty County Police Department responded and is investigating the accident. (Source: WALB)

One person has died after a single-vehicle wreck on Moultrie Road in Dougherty County.

Around 7:30 a.m., a male was traveling toward Moultrie in a truck when it left the road and hit a tree.

The Dougherty County Coroner confirmed that the man died, but is not releasing the name until family has been contacted.

The Dougherty County Police Department responded and is investigating the accident.

Traffic was not impacted.

