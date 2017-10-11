Downed power line shuts down busy Valdosta road

Crews are working to remove a downed power line that shutdown Country Club Road in Valdosta.
The road is closed from Smithbriar Dr. from the north and Thornbrooke Court from the south.
No left or right turns going south onto Country Club from N. Valdosta road.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and be prepared for delays until the line can be removed.
