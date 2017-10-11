Lee Co. commissioners look to adopt stormwater utility fee

Lee County commissioners said new businesses are creating a water runoff problem (Source: WALB)

Lee County leaders will soon be looking at adopting a new utility fee to the stormwater ordinance. (Source: WALB)

Lee County commissioners said new businesses are creating a water runoff problem that's straining the county's storm drainage system.

Chairman Dennis Rolland explained that most businesses are in areas that flood and the county has to pick up the tab to fix the issue.

The current ordinance program works to minimize the flooding and pollution that result from stormwater run-off, but it does not have a fee associated with it.

The commissioners plan to review different fee options at the next meeting on October 24th at 6 p.m.

