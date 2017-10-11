Lee Co. leaders honor firefighter, paramedic of the year

Chris Laramore (on the right) was named the paramedic of the year. (Source: WALB)

Jason Warren (in the middle) was named the firefighter of the year. (Source: WALB)

Lee County leaders recognized the Firefighter and Paramedic of the Year, an annual tradition to celebrate Fire Prevention Week.

Jason Warren was named the Firefighter of the Year, and Chris Laramore took home the title for Paramedic of the Year.

Lee County's Public Safety Director Wesley Wells said both men stepped up to improve the department. Both were nominated by their co-workers.

During Fire Prevention Week, the Fire Safety Educator will also hold community events at local schools and senior homes.

They'll be going into the schools to educate more than 1200 students about fire safety.

They're also reaching out to seniors about home fire safety and smoke alarms.

Wells said many of the recent house fires in the county were preventable.

"They're not necessarily a set fire but they are a preventable fire. Because it's a lack of attention, and unattended cooking or improperly discarded items," Wells explained.

Wells reminds seniors about the dangers of extension cords and space heaters, which should only be used on a temporary basis

And to help prevent cooking fires, he recommends older adults to keep a spatula in your hand if you leave the kitchen to remind you that food is on the stove.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!