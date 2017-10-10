WALB News 10 thanks everyone we met at the Georgia National Fair

Fair officials said there is $600,000 of free entertainment available when you buy your fair ticket. (Source: WALB)

WALB News 10 would like to thank all the nice people who came out to see us at the Georgia National Fair Tuesday in Perry.

We want to give a kind thanks to all the fair staff that made our visit so enjoyable. Catherine Patterson, Theo Dorsey and I broadcast our 5:30 newscast live from the 28th annual Georgia National Fair. We got to see hundreds and hundreds of guests and gave information to the thousands expected to attend the fair through Sunday. There is a lot going on in the final week.

"Not to mention our rides," said Georgia National Fair Marketing Manager Keaton Walker. "We will have livestock here starting on Thursday. They can come and watch all the 4-H and FAA kids exhibit. Not to mention we also have all of our homemade goods."

Fair officials said there is $600,000 of free entertainment available when you buy your fair ticket. Besides the rides, animals, and the fair food. We had a great day at the Georgia National Fair, and thank all the folks we got to meet.

