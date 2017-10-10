Albany Chamber celebrates ASU homecoming with business after hours

The event was held on campus, and business leaders even got a performance from the marching band. (Source: WALB)

Albany's Chamber of Commerce took part in celebrating Albany State University homecoming week.

The Chamber teamed up with Albany Convention and Visitor's Bureau and ASU for this month's business after hours.

The event was held on campus, and business leaders even got a performance from the marching band.

The Chamber President and CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes said homecoming week and weekend has the largest economic impact on small businesses.

And it's a great opportunity for them to take advantage of the thousands of visitors that flock to the city.

"Bringing people, our alumni back to town. Celebrating the rich heritage of Albany State. It's so important for our community, for our school. And then looping in our business community into that and really reflecting on that economic impact, it's just a great week," said Holmes.

Albany Chamber will host the next business after hours at Chehaw Park on November 14th, 5 to 7 p.m.

