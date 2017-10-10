National accreditation organization to visit Dougherty Co. schools

The quality of Dougherty County's school district will be judged by a national organization coming to Albany. (Source: WALB)

The quality of Dougherty County's school district will be judged by a national organization coming to Albany.

The accreditation team will be focusing on school district's overall improvement in the past five years.

Advanced Ed accreditation team of six will be visiting with students, parents, teachers and school leaders later in the month.

It's a follow up to the organization's visit back in 2012.

There were several required actions that came out of that meeting:

Revise and implement updated policies and procedures

Develop and utilize protocols to ensure decisions are ethical

Develop and implement practices that protect the autonomy of the school system

Develop and implement a system that provides students with long-term mentoring

And the school has made good on one of those actions.

"Yes the instruction is great but we also know that students need that person to go to and know that someone is there who can support them. So it was just one of the standards that we had to focus on," District Effectiveness Associate Superintendent, Dr. Paulette Richmond explained.

Dr. Richmond was referencing the Caring Adult Program, where there's one individual at every school that students can go to and vent, and know that the adult will be there to support them.

The National Accreditation Team will be visiting Dougherty County school leaders from October 29 through October 31st.

